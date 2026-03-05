Global Affairs
Nigerian doctors suspended over death of Adichie’s son
The disciplinary action comes after an investigation by Nigeria’s medical regulator highlighted possible negligence in the toddler’s care at two private hospitals in Lagos.
The disciplinary action comes after an investigation by Nigeria’s medical regulator highlighted possible negligence in the toddler’s care at two private hospitals in Lagos.
Court documents from the family’s lawyers reveal that Nkanu was initially admitted to Atlantis Hospital in Lagos with a mild illness that worsened over time.