Sports
Formula 1: Horner officially exits Redbull Racing following large cash settlement
A Red Bull statement on the team website announced the 51-year-old's formal departure but did not mention any financial terms.
A Red Bull statement on the team website announced the 51-year-old's formal departure but did not mention any financial terms.
The 51-year-old Briton was the longest-serving team principal, having been in the position since Red Bull made its Formula One debut in 2005.
Earlier this week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported that Ferrari had recently sounded out the Briton as a possible replacement for Fred Vasseur.
The 27-year-old Dutchman is 25 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri and 22 behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.