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Lent and Ramadhan start together in rare global alignment
For Christians, tomorrow marks Ash Wednesday, the official beginning of Lent, a 40-day period commemorating Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before launching his ministry.
For Christians, tomorrow marks Ash Wednesday, the official beginning of Lent, a 40-day period commemorating Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before launching his ministry.
According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, 215 pupils and 12 staff members were taken during the predawn raid. Police reported that the armed attackers, often referred to locally as bandits, struck the school at about 02:00 local time (01:00 GMT), seizing students from their hostel while the campus slept.