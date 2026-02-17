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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Christians

Over 200 students abducted from Catholic school in Niger State
Global Affairs

Over 200 students abducted from Catholic school in Niger State

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, 215 pupils and 12 staff members were taken during the predawn raid. Police reported that the armed attackers, often referred to locally as bandits, struck the school at about 02:00 local time (01:00 GMT), seizing students from their hostel while the campus slept.

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