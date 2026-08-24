Business
Java House opens second Thika outlet as town pursues city charter
The company says the expansion is aimed at serving a growing population and increasing demand for spaces where people can meet, work, eat and socialise
The company says the expansion is aimed at serving a growing population and increasing demand for spaces where people can meet, work, eat and socialise
According to theSenate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, Kiambu County presented a detailed application backed by the required documents, stakeholder consultations and findings from physical inspections carried out during the assessment process.
According to the report, Thika qualifies for elevation under the Urban Areas and Cities Act, having surpassed the legal population threshold of 250,000.