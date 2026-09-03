Corridors of Justice

EACC moved to court in December 2025, suing 15 defendants, including suppliers together with serving and former NYS officials. The commission alleges that they lodged false claims amounting to Sh6.17 billion for goods said to have been supplied to the NYS headquarters and its Mechanical and Transport Branch during the 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16 financial years.