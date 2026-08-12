Counties
CoB blames governors as county salary crisis hits more than 35 counties
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the delays were largely caused by counties failing to submit their budgets within the required timelines.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the delays were largely caused by counties failing to submit their budgets within the required timelines.
The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) has now given SRC and the Public Service Commission (PSC) 14 days to withdraw the July 17 remuneration circular and return to the negotiating table, warning that it will move to court and call a nationwide strike if the demand is ignored.
Speaking during a public function in Londiani, Kericho County, Ruku assured workers that the salary review remains on course and will cover both basic salaries and key allowances.