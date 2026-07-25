Health and Wellness
SHA gives hospitals until July 31 to query verified defunct NHIF claims
Healthcare facilities seeking clarification have been instructed to submit written requests through the email address [email protected] by July 31.
Healthcare facilities seeking clarification have been instructed to submit written requests through the email address [email protected] by July 31.
The authority cautioned the public against engaging with such individuals, stressing that they have no connection to SHA and are seeking to exploit unsuspecting people.
The Social Health Authority has begun phased rollout of Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund tariffs, starting with Level 5 and 6 hospitals, with full implementation expected within 21 days.