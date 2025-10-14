Global Affairs

Figures released by the UN show that 148,000 South Sudanese have crossed into Sudan, 50,000 into Ethiopia, another 50,000 into Uganda, 30,000 into the Democratic Republic of Congo, and 25,000 into Kenya. This new wave of displacement adds to the 2.5 million South Sudanese already living as refugees in neighbouring countries. Within South Sudan, at least two million people remain displaced, while the country also shelters more than half a million refugees who fled the war in Sudan.