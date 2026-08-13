Technology
Elon Musk ranks Grok 4.6 ahead of GPT-5.6 and claude opus 5
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
The tools can now generate designs, write code, build interfaces and create presentations from prompts, reducing the need for multiple teams and tools and allowing companies to move from idea to product much faster than before.