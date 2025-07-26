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Climate Worx scales up as 25,000 youth join National urban renewal effort
The 25,000 inductees include youth, women, NYS graduates and members of community-based groups who were recruited over the past few months.
The 25,000 inductees include youth, women, NYS graduates and members of community-based groups who were recruited over the past few months.
The President said inciting the youth to cause chaos and destroy property cannot be the alternative to job creation.
The national registration portal opened recently and will remain active for 10 days, allowing youth from all 47 counties to apply.