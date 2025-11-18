Technology
Cloudflare apologises for outage which took down X and ChatGPT
Thousands of users began reporting issues with the sites, as well as other services, to outage monitoring site Downdetector shortly after 11:30 GMT.
Thousands of users began reporting issues with the sites, as well as other services, to outage monitoring site Downdetector shortly after 11:30 GMT.
Cloudflare, which handles a wide range of internet security and traffic management tasks for millions of websites, acknowledged the situation on its service dashboard.