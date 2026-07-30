UEFA threatens boycott of FIFA competitions over World Cup stake sale
The decision was reached unanimously by UEFA's 55 member associations during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
The decision was reached unanimously by UEFA's 55 member associations during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
PSG, who sealed a domestic league, cup and Champions League treble with a 5-0 Champions League final win against Inter Milan in May, go into the New Jersey clash as strong favourites to triumph and become the first winners of the 32-team tournament.
The Premier League side had been heading for an uneventful victory, with Reece James' brilliant near-post free-kick in the 64th minute looking like the winner.
It will be the first if four matches to be played tonight in various venues.
Chelsea were stunned, and their hopes of pulling level again were effectively destroyed when substitute Jackson was sent off in the 68th minute.
There will be four matches played Sunday night as the Club World Cup 2025 in the United States enters day two.
Former Ballon d'Or winner Messi nearly scored off a free kick in the 64th minute but his astute effort hit the side netting.
Right up until 2023, the FIFA Club World Cup was staged as an annual tournament every December and participation was limited to the winners of the continental club competitions, at most eight clubs.
In 2023, Costa accepted a probationary sentence to avoid trial for an aggravated robbery in 2018, which US officials ruled that he is still serving.
The Blues beat off competition from Premier League rivals to sign English striker Liam Delap from Ipswich on Wednesday for a reported fee of £30 million (Approximately Sh5.24 billion).
Chelsea completed a successful season by their standards with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League.