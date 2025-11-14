Business
Co-op Bank posts Sh21bn profit, issues first interim dividend
The lender’s net profit rose to Sh21.56 billion, up 12.3 percent from Sh19.21 billion in the same period last year, driven by increased earnings from lending activities.
The lender’s net profit rose to Sh21.56 billion, up 12.3 percent from Sh19.21 billion in the same period last year, driven by increased earnings from lending activities.
According to the bank, Kamilisha is designed to help customers settle urgent bills such as rent, utility fees, and stock purchases even if their accounts do not have sufficient funds.
Co-op Bank’s stock has risen by 3.6 percent since the start of the year and is currently trading at Sh16.90.