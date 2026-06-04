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Co-operatives Bill targets Governance reforms and stronger SACCO oversight
The Bill is designed to replace the current Co-operative Societies Act and align the sector with the 2010 Constitution and devolution
The Bill is designed to replace the current Co-operative Societies Act and align the sector with the 2010 Constitution and devolution
The lifting of the suspension takes effect immediately, allowing new SACCOs to seek registration once they satisfy a set of enhanced requirements introduced to strengthen sustainability and governance standards