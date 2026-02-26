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Kagwe urges contract farming reforms to unlock Coast cash crops
The CS emphasized the need for verified farmer data, credible investor vetting, and stronger national-county coordination to streamline the sector.
The CS emphasized the need for verified farmer data, credible investor vetting, and stronger national-county coordination to streamline the sector.
He argued that mechanised and climate-smart agriculture cannot thrive on highly fragmented land holdings, warning that the trend risks weakening commercial farming viability and long-term sustainability.