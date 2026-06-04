Kenya targets higher coffee yields and stronger SACCO protections in new plan
PS Kilemi outlined that the government had sought to improve transparency in the coffee value chain by separating responsibilities among regulatory agencies
PS Kilemi outlined that the government had sought to improve transparency in the coffee value chain by separating responsibilities among regulatory agencies
The State Department for Cooperatives says it needs Sh15.28 billion for 2026/27, but the National Treasury allocated Sh6.98 billion, leaving an Sh8.3 billion gap. PS Patrick Kilemi warned this may slow cooperative and coffee programmes.
President William Ruto, in Murang’a County, backed his development agenda while launching Kiriko–Karugia Road works. He announced Sh2bn for the Mau Mau road, funding for markets, a stadium, health upgrades, and more electricity connections.
He highlights challenges in coffee and sugar production, education, and trade, arguing that market forces often work against African farmers. Ojwang emphasizes using local value addition, legislation, and diaspora expertise to drive sustainable development and self-sufficiency.