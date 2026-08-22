Corridors of Justice
MCSK dealt fresh blow as court stops royalty collection
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
According to the board, PAVRISK will only serve as a temporary collector of the royalties and will not be allowed to use or distribute the funds until further instructions are issued by the regulator.