News
NPSC nominees promise reform, sidestep Sh60 billion payroll issue
While the law assigns the commission full authority over police human resource management, the payroll document remains under the Inspector General of Police.
While the law assigns the commission full authority over police human resource management, the payroll document remains under the Inspector General of Police.
This entire recruitment process is being carried out under the framework provided by Sections 33, 34, and 34A of the Political Parties Act, Cap 7D.
MPs accused the police service of unlawfully clinging to these roles, despite lacking constitutional authority.
The commission said it was alarmed by the death toll and scale of destruction, describing the protests as a wake-up call for the nation to urgently address the root causes of youth anger and mistrust.