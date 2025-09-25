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Mutua-led committee fights to resume compensation for protest victims
The appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Nyeri on September 29, 2025.
The appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Nyeri on September 29, 2025.
The proposal triggered sharp exchanges during the committee’s deliberations, with several senators warning it could undermine accountability and open the door to backdoor appointments.
The motion to effect the committee reshuffle was moved by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro and adopted by MPs during the afternoon sitting.
Their removal followed a special sitting of the Assembly where the powers and privileges committee, led by Bonyamatuta MCA Julius Matwere, tabled a report recommending action against them for violating the Powers and Privileges Act, 2017.