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Senator Mwaruma elected to lead powerful Senate county oversight committee
Mwaruma succeeds Osotsi, who had chaired the committee since 2022 before being ousted through a vote of no confidence last week
Mwaruma succeeds Osotsi, who had chaired the committee since 2022 before being ousted through a vote of no confidence last week
Their removal comes as both senators continue to play leading roles in the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has publicly opposed the broad-based government arrangement between ODM and President William Ruto's administration.