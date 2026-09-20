News
Governor Ntutu urges patience as Mau evictees seek compensation
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
The petitioners are challenging the exclusion of 35 verified victims of enforced disappearance from the government’s compensation and reparation programme for people affected by human rights violations.
Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, Prof. Mutua said the process addresses a long-standing issue of violence and suffering linked to protests that has affected Kenyans for decades.