Consolidated Bank faces Sh203.5m payout after court setback
The ruling also brings to an end interim orders that had temporarily protected the lender from enforcement of the award as it sought to challenge the earlier judgment.
The ruling also brings to an end interim orders that had temporarily protected the lender from enforcement of the award as it sought to challenge the earlier judgment.
The court found that the government-owned bank breached a 2022 contract with MFI Technology Solutions Limited, which had been tasked with upgrading and maintaining the bank’s core banking system.
The board shake-up comes shortly after the bank reported a profit for the first time in over ten years, largely attributed to cost-cutting efforts. For the six months ended June 2025, Consolidated Bank posted a profit after tax of Sh12 million, reversing a loss of Sh84 million in the same period last year. The bank had consistently reported losses since March 2016.
Management credits this performance to stronger operational efficiency, tighter cost controls, and disciplined execution of its strategic plan.