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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Consolidated Bank

Government reshuffles Consolidated Bank board ahead of sale
Business

Government reshuffles Consolidated Bank board ahead of sale

The board shake-up comes shortly after the bank reported a profit for the first time in over ten years, largely attributed to cost-cutting efforts. For the six months ended June 2025, Consolidated Bank posted a profit after tax of Sh12 million, reversing a loss of Sh84 million in the same period last year. The bank had consistently reported losses since March 2016.

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