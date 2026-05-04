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Kenya’s 2025 slowdown driven by domestic policy, not global shocks - Economist
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
The suspect, identified as Joel Wanyama Simiyu, is alleged to have misled the firm by presenting himself as an official attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board, convincing the company that it had been awarded a legitimate government contract.
A taskforce formed by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has recommended sweeping reforms after uncovering widespread malpractice that led to the building’s structural failure and its demolition by the Kenya Defence Forces.