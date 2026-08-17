Health and Wellness
Pharmacy Board warns Kenyans over suspected fake medicines
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the corporation cautioned passengers to remain vigilant against fraudsters who are impersonating its official booking platforms to trick unsuspecting customers into making payments through unauthorized channels.