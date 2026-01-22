Global Affairs
Somalia approves IGAD Treaty, strengthening regional ties
With this approval, Somalia joins Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya as the fifth member state to ratify the treaty.
With this approval, Somalia joins Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya as the fifth member state to ratify the treaty.
This development comes after Eritrea rejoined the organisation only last year during the 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in June 2023, where it was welcomed by all member states in a show of regional solidarity and cooperation.
Ruto assured the council that Kenya is committed to collaborating with Japan and the wider international community to confront these challenges and pursue shared opportunities for development.