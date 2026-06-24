Business
Uchumi owners to face MPs over stalled staff payments
Lawmakers say they will question the owners on why the debts remain outstanding while the business is still linked to expansion plans and renewed operations in some areas.
Lawmakers say they will question the owners on why the debts remain outstanding while the business is still linked to expansion plans and renewed operations in some areas.
The firm also planned to expand its employee share ownership plan from 2% to 5%. Both moves are non-dilutive and subject to regulatory, court, and shareholder approvals.