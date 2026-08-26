Entertainment
Trump orders US flags to half-mast in honour of Dolly Parton
Dolly died peacefully on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee
Dolly died peacefully on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee
Her success also came from knowing how to handle the music business. Behind the wigs, high heels, bright clothes and painted nails was a woman who understood her worth, made difficult decisions and built a career she controlled.
Her nephew Brian Seaver announced the news in a video posted to the country legend's Instagram page.