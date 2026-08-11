Politics
MCAs’ bid for 31% county pension match rejected by MPs
Under the committee’s proposal, MCAs will contribute 7.5 per cent of their earnings towards the pension scheme, while county governments will contribute 15 per cent.
Under the committee’s proposal, MCAs will contribute 7.5 per cent of their earnings towards the pension scheme, while county governments will contribute 15 per cent.
Mudavadi reminded the MCAs that their positions carry weight and should not be taken lightly. Drawing lessons from former United States President Abraham Lincoln, Mudavadi pointed to the value of leadership built from legislative roles.