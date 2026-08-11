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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

County Assemblies Forum

Guard your constitutional role, Mudavadi tells MCAs
News

Guard your constitutional role, Mudavadi tells MCAs

Mudavadi reminded the MCAs that their positions carry weight and should not be taken lightly. Drawing lessons from former United States President Abraham Lincoln, Mudavadi pointed to the value of leadership built from legislative roles.

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