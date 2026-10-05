Health and Wellness
SHA contracts for county health facilities extended to October 14, 2026
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
Under the law, public health facilities are allowed to retain revenue generated from services rendered and use the funds to support operations and improve healthcare delivery, subject to approved plans and financial controls.