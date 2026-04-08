Politics
Analyst Khafafa warns governors-senators standoff exposes governance risks
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, he described the conflict as a manifestation of deeper structural problems.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, he described the conflict as a manifestation of deeper structural problems.
Natembeya noted that Senate oversight, through committees such as the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPIC), can be repetitive.
Eighteen civil society groups have condemned the Council of Governors’ boycott of Senate oversight sessions, warning it undermines constitutional accountability and public trust in management of county funds.