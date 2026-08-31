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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

coup attempt

Mali pardons Frenchman jailed for alleged coup plot
Africa

Mali pardons Frenchman jailed for alleged coup plot

The West African nation, which was once under French colonial rule, has been fighting Islamist militants since 2012. The prolonged violence was among the reasons Goïta gave for taking power in a 2021 coup, although militant attacks have persisted under military rule.

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