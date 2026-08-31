Global Affairs
Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
The West African nation, which was once under French colonial rule, has been fighting Islamist militants since 2012. The prolonged violence was among the reasons Goïta gave for taking power in a 2021 coup, although militant attacks have persisted under military rule.
The sophisticated plan had been hatched by Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba, the military officer ousted by Traoré in September 2022, the security minister said in a late-night broadcast.