Sports
Bye Bye folks: Djokovic hints he has said goodbye to French Open
Djokovic suggested he may well have bidden adieu to Roland Garros after the 38-year-old was defeated in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic suggested he may well have bidden adieu to Roland Garros after the 38-year-old was defeated in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner.
Jannik Sinner battled past Novak Djokovic in a gripping French Open semifinal on Friday to book a first Grand Slam final meeting with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard saw off Lorenzo Musetti.
The French Open women's singles final takes centre stage at Roland Garros on Saturday with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Coco Gauff.
Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam win as the three-time champion battled past Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 7-6(1).