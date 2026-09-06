Global Affairs
Egyptian TV presenter among 12 sentenced to death in drug case
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
Assad was not present in court after fleeing Damascus for Moscow with his family when his government was overthrown, bringing an end to more than five decades of rule by his family.
XYZ, a journalist investigating Sharon's relationship with Obado, testified that Oyamo organised the meeting at Graca Hotel before asking him and Sharon to relocate so that he could pass on a message from the former governor.