Health and Wellness

Sankei, a highly experienced auditor with more than 20 years in the field, brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. His career spans leadership positions in key organizations such as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), and the Public Service Commission (PSC), giving him a unique perspective on both public and private sector operations. The appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process that began on July 29, 2025, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection.