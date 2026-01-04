Global Affairs
16 more victims of Swiss bar fire identified
The youngest person was a Swiss girl aged 14, with nine aged under 18. The group includes people of Swiss, Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French nationalities, police said.
The youngest person was a Swiss girl aged 14, with nine aged under 18. The group includes people of Swiss, Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French nationalities, police said.
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Romania were among the countries taking in the survivors.
Around 40 people died and more than 100 were injured in the fire that ripped through the crowded Le Constellation bar around 1:30 am (0030 GMT).