News
Sam Omukoko: Kenya must save to invest and reduce dependence on loans
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Omukoko emphasized that domestic investment is directly tied to what people save.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Omukoko emphasized that domestic investment is directly tied to what people save.
The default crisis now threatens the sustainability of HELB, which operates as a revolving fund meant to support successive generations of university and college students.