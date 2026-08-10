Victoria Mutiso murder case: Three suspects detained for 30 days
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
The agency said investigators have pursued multiple leads through witness interviews, forensic examinations and targeted operations aimed at identifying those responsible for the killing.
Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park in Lavington at around 4:20 p.m. He failed to return home, prompting concerned relatives to report him missing at Muthangari Police Station after attempts to trace him proved unsuccessful
Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.
A 23-year-old man is detained for 30 days as DCI homicide and forensic teams probe the alleged premeditated killings of two women in Nyeri and possible links to more cases.