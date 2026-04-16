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Man jailed 20 years for rape after diverting victim to his house
According to evidence presented, the complainant had been at a local bar on the evening of the incident where she had taken alcohol before deciding to leave.
According to evidence presented, the complainant had been at a local bar on the evening of the incident where she had taken alcohol before deciding to leave.
Court records show that the accused, armed with pangas, metal rods, and timber frames, confronted the victim, Janice Gacheri, before carrying out the robbery.
The proposal emphasizes deradicalization, victim support, and judicial oversight, with proceedings set to continue in April 2026.