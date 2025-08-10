Sports
New Liverpool signings Wirtz, Ekitike expected to play Community Shield match against Palace
Alisson Becker is back in the Liverpool squad after missing the pre-season tour of Asia due to personal reasons
Alisson Becker is back in the Liverpool squad after missing the pre-season tour of Asia due to personal reasons
It is the third successive appearance at this stage of the competition for Pep Guardiola and his players.
"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre," the club said.
Substitute Mateo Kovacic added a second in injury time on the stretch as Pep Guardiola's men climbed to fourth on the standings.
this season. It was an entertaining way to end a run of six City games which had produced a total of 10 goals.