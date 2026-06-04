Duale: Screening, contact tracing will replace border closures in Ebola fight
CS Duale dismissed the idea of border shutdowns, saying such a move would not provide real protection and would instead disrupt regional movement and economic activity.
CS Duale dismissed the idea of border shutdowns, saying such a move would not provide real protection and would instead disrupt regional movement and economic activity.
CS Duale further told MPs that the contractor who constructed and equipped the hospital has refused to hand it over due to unpaid dues, leaving a completed facility unused.
The settlement provides for revised allowances, including Sh25,000 for uniforms and Sh30,000 for nursing service, while leave allowance will be calculated at one-third of basic salary, capped at Sh50,000. The health risk allowance remains unchanged at Sh5,000.
Health CS Aden Duale has warned SHA-contracted hospitals in Kenya against denying patients treatment over system issues or payment delays, saying facilities risk suspension and loss of operating licences.