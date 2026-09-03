Business
Kenya Railways cuts cargo charge from Sh58,000 to Sh10,000
The new rate, which takes effect immediately, was announced after President William Ruto met Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
The new rate, which takes effect immediately, was announced after President William Ruto met Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
The assessment found that the One Stop Border Posts have significantly improved the movement of goods and people by reducing border crossing times and boosting trade. However, the regional bloc warned that staffing shortages, ageing infrastructure and delays by regulatory agencies continue to undermine border efficiency and increase the cost of doing business.