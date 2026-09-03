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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Customs and Trade

EAC calls for digital reforms to improve One Stop Border Posts
East African Bloc

EAC calls for digital reforms to improve One Stop Border Posts

The assessment found that the One Stop Border Posts have significantly improved the movement of goods and people by reducing border crossing times and boosting trade. However, the regional bloc warned that staffing shortages, ageing infrastructure and delays by regulatory agencies continue to undermine border efficiency and increase the cost of doing business.

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