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Security agents foil Al-Shabaab terror plot targeting Nairobi
The unit added that the Somalia-based terror group had planned to attack during the month of Ramadan.
The unit added that the Somalia-based terror group had planned to attack during the month of Ramadan.
The prosecution called three witnesses, Ibrahim Abdiwahid, Senior Sergeant Joel Koskei, and Chief Mohammed Sugow, to testify in support of the State’s case.
Relatives and rights groups have raised concern that her burial was rushed to destroy evidence.