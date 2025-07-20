Sports
Usyk destroys Dubois to reclaim undisputed crown
The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to dash Dubois' dreams of being the first Briton to unify the division in the four-belt era.
The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to dash Dubois' dreams of being the first Briton to unify the division in the four-belt era.
Usyk is aiming to be a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while Dubois is bidding to become the first Briton to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
Dubois has taken on Anthony Joshua previously at the 90,000-seater Wembley stadium in north London, but Usyk is yet to headline a bout.