Kenya targets AI firms with new worker protection rules
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutemi said the challenges go beyond individual companies, pointing to a wider system that exposes workers to poor conditions, mental health risks, and weak protections, even as global demand for AI-related work continues to rise.
Sama describes itself as a global leader in data annotation, focusing on computer vision work that supports artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. Its Nairobi centre has been a key part of Kenya’s position as a hub for digital outsourcing.