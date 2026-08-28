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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Data Governance

Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties
Global Affairs

Matt Baugh steps up push to deepen Kenya-UK ties

Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions

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High Court blocks withdrawal of Kenya–US health data case
News

High Court blocks withdrawal of Kenya–US health data case

Justice Nyaundi ruled that public interest cases cannot be ended through private agreements where constitutional issues remain unresolved, especially when broader public rights are involved. The judge directed that the consolidated petitions will proceed to hearing on May 25, 2026.

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