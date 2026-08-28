Duale: Africa must take charge of its health data
The proposed system would bring together information collected from hospitals, laboratories, disease monitoring programmes and other health sources across the continent.
The proposed system would bring together information collected from hospitals, laboratories, disease monitoring programmes and other health sources across the continent.
Tanui also called for the development of AI solutions designed around Kenya's languages, datasets, industries and national priorities
Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions
Justice Nyaundi ruled that public interest cases cannot be ended through private agreements where constitutional issues remain unresolved, especially when broader public rights are involved. The judge directed that the consolidated petitions will proceed to hearing on May 25, 2026.
According to the ministry, the public participation process aligns with Article 10 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to contribute to the development of laws and public policies.