Bill proposes pay-per-use model for Kenya’s internet users
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Justice Francis Rayola Olel issued the interim orders after two Marsabit residents challenged a Gazette Notice by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale introducing the scheme.
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.
Kenya’s data regulator has launched a suo moto probe into Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses over privacy, surveillance and AI training concerns, after complaints about covert recordings and sensitive footage processed in Nairobi.