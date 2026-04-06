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Police arrest two in farm produce theft crackdown
According to the National Police Service, the suspects were found in possession of stolen produce from Del Monte and Mongolia farms, highlighting the scale of the ongoing problem.
According to the National Police Service, the suspects were found in possession of stolen produce from Del Monte and Mongolia farms, highlighting the scale of the ongoing problem.
Senators are seeking answers from both security agencies and Del Monte Kenya Limited, demanding information on the number of incidents, the identities of those responsible, and measures taken to prevent further human rights violations.
The plantation has long struggled with gangs stealing pineapples to sell in nearby towns, but recent reports suggest police action may be worsening the crisis