Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 3,000 deaths
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The death toll has risen by over 300 since Friday, with more than 16,500 people injured in last month's disaster. Thousands remain unaccounted for.
The US has lifted sanctions on Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez, enabling Caracas to pursue control of key overseas assets and expand oil and investment ties after Nicolás Maduro’s capture.
The changes come in the wake of the early January operation by US President Donald Trump that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
Rodríguez instructed the commission on judicial reform and the program for democratic coexistence and peace to prepare the amnesty law and present it to the National Assembly without delay.
The decision comes in the wake of a high-profile US raid in Caracas that captured Nicolás Maduro and transported him to New York to face narco-terrorism charges. The presidential guard, tasked with protecting the head of state, reportedly suffered heavy casualties during the operation.
The court's decision stipulated that Rodríguez, in her capacity as acting president, is to assume all duties and powers granted to the office of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,