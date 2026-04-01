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Wako-Ojiwa: Youth vote surge could reshape Kenya’s next election
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, she warned that millions of previously inactive voters may participate, potentially shifting outcomes.
Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, Sifuna recounted how young supporters had to intervene during a recent rally in Kakamega to prevent serious harm, emphasizing that attempts to intimidate or obstruct his movement will no longer succeed, describing it as “unstoppable.”