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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Deposit insurance

Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000
Business

Sasra: Nearly 9 in 10 sacco members have savings below Sh50,000

According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.

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