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Ruto assents to Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2026
The new law creates a separate framework for emergency liquidity assistance, expands the CBK’s mandate and enhances parliamentary oversight in the appointment of deputy governors.
The new law creates a separate framework for emergency liquidity assistance, expands the CBK’s mandate and enhances parliamentary oversight in the appointment of deputy governors.
According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.